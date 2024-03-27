Red Cross seeking volunteers for Sound the Alarm campaign; Volunteers needed to install FREE smoke alarms in homes

The Central & Southern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross is seeking volunteers for its 2024

Sound the Alarm campaign taking place from April 13 to May 4.

Sound the Alarm is part of the larger Red Cross Home Fire Campaign which aims to reduce home fire deaths and injuries through providing disaster preparedness information, home fire safety instruction and the installation of FREE smoke alarms. Since the program’s inception in 2014, more than 36,000 families in Central & Southern Ohio been made safer through the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign. Of the approximately 62,000 disasters the Red Cross responds to across the country every year, more than 90 percent are home fires.

There are two types of volunteer opportunities available:

1. Volunteers are being sought to go into designated neighborhoods and leave behind informational door

hangers, alerting residents that the Red Cross will soon be in the area to install free smoke alarms.

2. Volunteers are needed to install FREE smoke alarms in area homes.

Volunteers who sign up to participate would be working with other Red Cross volunteers and members of local fire departments. Anyone interested in volunteering should visit our Regional Sound The Alarm Hub to find information on the events we have scheduled throughout the region.

This work is made possible thanks to generous financial donations from our regional sponsors:

AES Ohio Foundation

American Electric Power Foundation

Greater Cincinnati Foundation

Columbia Gas/NiSource

Ingram-White Castle Foundation

NetJets

George J. Igel Company

Duke Energy

Turner Construction

Advanced Drainage Systems

Big Lots Foundation

Altafiber

Stifel

Fifth Third Bank

Encova Insurance

Cassano’s Pizza King

Middletown Community Foundation

Hamilton Community Foundation

OhioHealth

The Huntington National Bank

Todd Miller Law, LLC

Residents in need of FREE state-of-the-art smoke alarms can call the Red Cross hotline to make an installation appointment 844-207-4509.

Info from Red Cross