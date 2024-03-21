Lauck to coach WL-S girls soccer

WEST LIBERTY – Mandy Lauck has been named head coach of the West Liberty-Salem girls soccer team, succeeding Andy Cotrell.

Lauck brings over two decades of wide-ranging coaching experience with her. Her expertise extends from youth sports – including run club, soccer, basketball, softball, and AAU – to varsity basketball, tennis and track & field.

She has spent the last 8 years as head coach for middle school soccer. Furthermore, she has been an assistant coach for Hi-Point Soccer Club for the past two years.

WL-S Athletic Director Morgan Sullivan expressed his enthusiasm regarding Lauck’s appointment, saying: “We are excited to welcome Coach Lauck to the team. Her dedication to the development of student-athletes, along with her extensive coaching experience and passion for coaching, makes her the ideal candidate for this role. We look forward to seeing the heights to which she will take our program.”