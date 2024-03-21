Entries for fair queen due by June 28

Entries for Champaign County Junior Fair queen must be received by June 28, 2024.

A non-returnable photo of each applicant must be submitted. This photo will be used for the newspaper and the fair queen booth at the fair.

Interviews are scheduled for Thursday, July 18, 2024 at a location to be announced later.

Applications may be picked up at the following locations or by contacting Tammy Vernon or Victoria LeVan and an application will be mailed:

Champaign County

OSU Extension Office

1512 S. U.S. Hwy 68

Suite B100

Urbana, OH 43078

Vernon Family Funeral Homes

(Any Location)

937-653-8888

Set N’ Stone Monuments

937-653-6061

Any Champaign County high school