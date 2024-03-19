Upcoming local events and gatherings

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].

TODAY: Election Day, polls open until 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20

Champaign County community blood drive: 12:30 p.m.to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Route 68, Urbana. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Friday, March 22

Gloria Theatre/Live concert: Radio Gaga, 7:30 p.m.

Champaign County Arts Council 50th Anniversary celebration: at 119 Miami St from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free and all are welcome to attend. For more information about the Champaign County Arts council and its 50th anniversary celebration, please call the office at 937-653-7557 or email at [email protected].

Graham’s “High School Musical” – 7 p.m. at Graham Middle School. Tickets at door subject to availability. Reservations at [email protected]

Saturday, March 23

Gloria Theatre: Kung Fu Panda4: 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Graham’s “High School Musical” – 7 p.m. at Graham Middle School. Tickets at door subject to availability. Reservations at [email protected]

Sunday, March 24

Gloria Theatre: Kung Fu Panda4: 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Graham’s “High School Musical” – 2 p.m. at Graham Middle School. Tickets at door subject to availability. Reservations at [email protected]

Monday, March 25

Book fair: at Mercy Health Urbana Hospital for Med Assist program, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the conference room (Hospital Main Entrance – 3rd & 4th door on left)

Tuesday, March 26

Red Cross Blood Drive: 3-9 p.m., at Graham Elementary School, 9464 U.S. Highway 36, St. Paris

Champaign County Republican Club meeting: 6 p.m. in the conference room at the county community building.

Wednesday March 27

Quest Community Church community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 110 South St., West Liberty. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Friday, March 29

Gloria Theatre: Kung Fu Panda4: 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 30

Urbana FOP Lodge 93 Easter Egg Hunt: At Urbana High School grassy hill, noon. Children 12 years of age and younger invited

Gloria Theatre: Kung Fu Panda4: 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 31

Gloria Theatre: Kung Fu Panda4: 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Thursday, April 11

Athletics Facilities Master Plan for the Urbana School District meeting: All community members are invited to participate in a crucial discussion regarding options for the renovation of athletic facilities and the development. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Urbana PK-8 Elementary/Jr. High Cafeteria located at 1673 South U.S. 68, Urbana.

Saturday, May 11

Annual Mother’s Day Bake Sale: for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org at Mechanicsburg, Winner’s Shopper; at St. Paris Library, St. Paris

Friday, May 17

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Saturday, June 22

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Friday, September 20

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Thursday, October 10

28th Annual Fashion to a Tea: “Gallery of Hope” for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org, at Champaign County Fair 4-H Building

Saturday, November 2

Champaign County Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, November 15

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room