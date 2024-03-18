Hi-Point demand out-paces available seats

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg School Board of Education met on Monday, March 11 at Mechanicsburg Schools.

Paul McMahill shared that Ohio Hi-Point has offered 400 seats to incoming students after receiving 700 applications. So far, 320 have accepted. May 15 is the deadline for students to accept their offer to attend Ohio Hi-Point, after which other students will be offered any still-vacant seats.

He also stated that Ohio Hi-Point was awarded a grant of $595,525 through the Ohio Career Technical Equipment Grant Program. He shared with the board that this grant will benefit several of the IT pathways, including the Ohio Hi-Point IT program as well as the Cyber Security program. The grant will be used to purchase state-of-the-art equipment, curriculum, and software materials, as well as professional development for teachers.

Superintendent Dr. Danielle Prohaska shared that Mechanicsburg Schools is hiring. They are beginning to look for a Vo-Ag teacher and a first-grade teacher, as well as a volleyball coach.

Recommendations from the treasurer, Scott Maruniak, included a motion to approve the “purchase of competitive retail electric service for the billing period commencing with the December 2024 billing cycle and terminating no later than the December 2027 billing cycle.”

There was also a motion to approve the “option of Roth 457 plan contributions through the Ohio Deferred Compensation Program for all Mechanicsburg Exempted Village School District employees through payroll deduction (voluntary and at no cost to the district).” The treasurer also recommended to accept the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor. All recommendations were approved by the board.

The board accepted a donation of $3,700 for the 8th grade Washington D.C. trip from the American Legion Post #238.

The board also accepted the resignations of Abby Powell (Vo-Ag), and Carolyn Ballein (first grade).

The board then went into executive session to discuss “preparing for, conducting or reviewing negotiations or bargaining sessions with employees.”

The next board of education meeting will be held on Monday, April 8 at 6 p.m.

Reach the newsroom at [email protected].