CLUB NEWS: Twelve UHS DECA students advance to international competition

Thirty-four UHS members attended Ohio DECA Career Development Conference. L-R Row 1 - Michael Holland, Kayden Jacobs, Breyden Webb, Will Donahoe, Henry Harrigan, Isaac Johnson, Preston Wisma, Tate Armstrong, Jaden Hopkins; L-R Row 2 - Bryce Stambaugh, Xavier Snyder, Aiden Bradshaw, Layne Settle, Lauren Shelpman, Stella Johnson, Paige Arnett, Kenadi McKee, Lyza Forson, Arianna Souders, Lauren Hoskins, Catie Timm; Row 3 L-R Salomon Severiano, Carmine Lantz, Krish Patel, Joe Lightle, George Bender, Hayden Kelley, Peyton Mounce, Reyse Wilson, Bella Talebi, Amyah Green, Charlotte Timm, Riley DeMoss, Bre Eggleston. Submitted photo Twelve students qualified for DECA Inc.’s International Career Development Conference. Front L-R Michael Holland, Kayden Jacobs, Joe Lightle, Lauren Shelpman, Preston Wisma; Back L-R Layne Settle, Henry Harrigan, Isaac Johnson, Stella Johnson, Paige Arnett, Catie Timm, Arianna Souders. Submitted photo

Twelve UHS DECA students advance to international competition

On March 8-9, the Urbana High School DECA Chapter took 34 students to Columbus to compete against over 4,000 of Ohio DECA’s best students. 21 of the 34 students were crowned state finalists (top 12 placing), and 12 students qualified for DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida. Those students will compete amongst 25,000 DECA students from across all 50 states and Canada, Guam, Puerto Rico, and Germany. The following are the results and events for all competitors:

ICDC Qualifiers

Joe Lightle – 1st Place, Business Growth Plan

Michael Holland & Kayden Jacobs – 2nd Place, Sports & Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making

Lauren Shelpman & Preston Wisma – 3rd Place, Community Giving Project

Paige Arnett & Stella Johnson – 4th Place, Financial Literacy Project

Arianna Souders & Catie Timm – 4th Place, Community Awareness Project

Layne Settle – 5th Place, Business Services Marketing Series

Henry Harrigan & Isaac Johnson – School Based Enterprise Competition

State Finalists

Xavier Snyder – Accounting Applications

Amyah Green & Bella Talebi – Integrated Marketing Campaign, Service

Lauren Hoskins – Marketing Communications Series

Tate Armstrong & Jaden Hopkins – Marketing Management Team Decision Making

Riley DeMoss, Bre Eggleston & Charlotte Timm – Franchise Business Plan

Attendees

Carmine Lantz – Automotive Services Marketing Series

Peyton Mounce & Reyse Wilson – Buying & Merchandising Team Decision Making

Krish Patel – Entrepreneurship Series

Will Donahoe & Breyden Webb – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making

​George Bender – Food Marketing Series

Salomon Severiano – Hotel & Lodging Management Series

Lyza Forson & Kenadi McKee – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event

Aiden Bradshaw – Quick Serve Restaurant Management Series

Bryce Stambaugh – Restaurant & Food Service Management Series

Hayden Kelley – Retail Merchandising Series

The chapter broke 3 records over the weekend, most competitors at CDC as a chapter, most finalists at CDC as a chapter, and most ICDC qualifiers as a chapter. This success has brought the chapter to new heights once again, with even more opportunities available to students.

Students will travel to Anaheim, California for their competition from April 26-May 1. Parents of the students are conducting additional fundraising to assist with costs. If you are interested in participating, please see the UHS DECA social media page (facebook & instagram) or email Advisor, Thomas Russell [email protected]

-Submitted by Thomas Russell, DECA advisor