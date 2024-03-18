CLUB NEWS: Twelve UHS DECA students advance to international competition

Twelve UHS DECA students advance to international competition
On March 8-9, the Urbana High School DECA Chapter took 34 students to Columbus to compete against over 4,000 of Ohio DECA’s best students. 21 of the 34 students were crowned state finalists (top 12 placing), and 12 students qualified for DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida. Those students will compete amongst 25,000 DECA students from across all 50 states and Canada, Guam, Puerto Rico, and Germany. The following are the results and events for all competitors:
ICDC Qualifiers
Joe Lightle – 1st Place, Business Growth Plan
Michael Holland & Kayden Jacobs – 2nd Place, Sports & Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making
Lauren Shelpman & Preston Wisma – 3rd Place, Community Giving Project
Paige Arnett & Stella Johnson – 4th Place, Financial Literacy Project
Arianna Souders & Catie Timm – 4th Place, Community Awareness Project
Layne Settle – 5th Place, Business Services Marketing Series
Henry Harrigan & Isaac Johnson – School Based Enterprise Competition
State Finalists
Xavier Snyder – Accounting Applications
Amyah Green & Bella Talebi – Integrated Marketing Campaign, Service
Lauren Hoskins – Marketing Communications Series
Tate Armstrong & Jaden Hopkins – Marketing Management Team Decision Making
Riley DeMoss, Bre Eggleston & Charlotte Timm – Franchise Business Plan
Attendees
Carmine Lantz – Automotive Services Marketing Series
Peyton Mounce & Reyse Wilson – Buying & Merchandising Team Decision Making
Krish Patel – Entrepreneurship Series
Will Donahoe & Breyden Webb – Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making
George Bender – Food Marketing Series
Salomon Severiano – Hotel & Lodging Management Series
Lyza Forson & Kenadi McKee – Integrated Marketing Campaign – Event
Aiden Bradshaw – Quick Serve Restaurant Management Series
Bryce Stambaugh – Restaurant & Food Service Management Series
Hayden Kelley – Retail Merchandising Series
The chapter broke 3 records over the weekend, most competitors at CDC as a chapter, most finalists at CDC as a chapter, and most ICDC qualifiers as a chapter. This success has brought the chapter to new heights once again, with even more opportunities available to students.
Students will travel to Anaheim, California for their competition from April 26-May 1. Parents of the students are conducting additional fundraising to assist with costs. If you are interested in participating, please see the UHS DECA social media page (facebook & instagram) or email Advisor, Thomas Russell [email protected]
-Submitted by Thomas Russell, DECA advisor