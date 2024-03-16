PET DOG OF THE WEEK

My name is Beatrice and I am a 3-month-old mixed breed puppy and I weigh 12 pounds. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Beatrice and I am a 3-month-old mixed breed puppy and I weigh 12 pounds. My mom unexpectedly found herself in a family way and had 10 puppies. Four of us have already been adopted, but there are 6 of us still looking for our forever homes. We love to play with the other puppies here and we provide lots of entertainment for everyone at the rescue. We would like to provide that entertainment for our new families! I am friendly, affectionate, loyal, playful and I love kisses! Please come and see me!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets