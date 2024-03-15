PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Annabelle is playful and she’d be a wonderful addition to nearly any family. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Annabelle was found in a feral cat colony in Urbana by a local TNR (trap, neuter, return) group. She had already been spayed, and they were struck by how friendly and loving she was so they brought her to PAWS Animal Shelter to find a forever home. She’s very beautiful, so they knew that she was readily adoptable. She is incredibly friendly, and fortunately she loves to be brushed! She’ll need regular brushing to keep that gorgeous fur from getting matted. She is also very playful and she’d be a wonderful addition to nearly any family.

Visit PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS