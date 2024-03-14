Mechanicsburg tries fire/EMS levy again

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – Mechanicsburg Fire/EMS will have a 5-year, 4-mill levy on the March 19 ballot for the purpose of fire and EMS service to the village.

The proposed levy would cost residents $140 annually per $100,000 of property valuation. It would generate $110,000 yearly for the Mechanicsburg fire and EMS department. The new levy would commence in 2024, and be first due in the calendar year of 2025.

The proposed levy on the March 2024 ballot is labeled an “additional” levy; however, if the new levy is passed, collection would be discontinued on the current levy.

The current levy, which was passed in 2007 and renewed in 2012, 2017 and 2022, is based on costs and property values from 2007. It generates $75,600 yearly.

The Village of Mechanicsburg provides fire and EMS services for all residents of the village, Mutual, Goshen Township and Union Township.

With increases in the costs of gasoline, medical supplies, squad truck maintenance and competitive wages for EMS technicians, running a department in 2024 on a 2007 budget has proved difficult.

Mechanicsburg Mayor Jason Adelsberger stated: “I am committed to 24/7 protection (for our residents) by our fire & EMS departments, without relying on mutual aid from other nearby municipalities. As wonderful as those responders are, the longer distances simply mean a longer wait for critical care. To do this, we must begin hiring full-time EMTs at a competitive wage.”

The new levy would provide the department enough funds to hire two full-time EMS technicians and a few part-time techs. This would mean that the department could offer 24/7 coverage for emergency needs to residents at their times of need.

According to information given out by the CFS (Citizens for Safety), the Mechanicsburg Fire Department had 751 runs in 2023, 594 (79%) of which were EMS-only runs. 158 of those runs (24%) required assistance from other sources because of “lack of local coverage due to funding restraints.”

Mechanicsburg Fire Department Assistant Chief/EMS Coordinator Steve Castle said: “Over the past several years the citizens of the Mechanicsburg area have been very fortunate in having a very competent and intelligent group of individual men and women who display overwhelming dedication and strive to provide the highest quality and efficient services to our community.

“The Fire Department Administration has a long and successful history of seeking alternative funding for costly projects that would otherwise put a strain on an already very limited budget. As a result, the quality of the service realizes an improvement without burdening the local taxpayer. Unfortunately, the cost of providing fire and EMS service has far outpaced even the most successful endeavors,” he added.

