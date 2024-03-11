Last week for Girl Scout cookies

The end of cookies is near.

The Annual Girl Scout Cookie sale will end on Sunday, March 17.

Champaign County Girl Scouts will be having their final drive-thru opportunities on Saturday, March 16. Local troops will only be selling at the following locations and only on Saturday, March 16.

In Urbana:

-First Central National Bank, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

-Champaign County Administration Building, noon to 4 p.m.

In Mechanicsburg:

Winners One Stop 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additionally there will be a cookie stand at the Cookie Cupboard (856 Terry Lane, Urbana) on Friday, March 15 from 4 to 7 p.m., cash and carry.

Info from Girl Scouts