Easter Egg Hunt March 30

Children start their excited dash down the hill at the Urbana High School campus during the Fraternal Order of Police Easter Egg Hunt in 2023. File photo

The Urbana Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 93, in partnership with the Urbana High School DECA class and Urbana High School National Honor Society, will be hosting a community Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, March 30.

The event is free to the public. Children 12 years of age and younger will be able to participate.

The Easter Egg hunt will be held on the grassy hill in front of the Moss Gym at Urbana High School, 500 Washington Ave., Urbana. The hunt will start promptly at noon.

Organizers anticipate having approximately 3,500 eggs for the children.

Submitted by Urbana FOP Lodge 93