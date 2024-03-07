Three named first-team all-district in basketball

Urbana High School’s Will Donahoe and Peyton Mounce were both named first-team All-Southwest District in Division II basketball.

Donahoe, a senior, averaged 21.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game for the UHS boys.

Mounce, a junior, averaged 22.9 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.1 steals per game for the UHS girls.

Urbana’s Alex Dixon was named to the girls second team.

Graham’s Brody Jenkins was named honorable mention on the boys team.

In Division III boys, WL-S’s Taran Logwood was named to the third team and Brevin Louden was named honorable mention.

In Division IV boys, Triad’s Kane Bailey was named honorable mention.

In Division II girls, Graham’s Zoey Conn was named honorable mention.

In Division III girls, WL-S’s Lilly Weaver was named to the third team and Ava Astorino was named honorable mention.

Central District

Mechanicsburg’s Olivia Skillings was named first-team All-Central District in Division III girls basketball.

Skillings, senior, averaged 15 points per game.

Also for Mechanicsburg, Addie DeLong was named to the second team and Emily Conley was named honorable mention.