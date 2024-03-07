Levy info available; Village Clean Up Day is May 4

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Village Council met on Monday, March 4 at a regularly-scheduled meeting in the municipal building.

Chuck Foss presented to the council during public participation as a citizen. Foss stated that he is part of a citizen group “Citizens for Safety” which is involved in spreading awareness and information regarding the upcoming Fire/EMS levy. Foss shared that CFS has put up signs around the village and surrounding areas, and is planning on distributing informational packets this week to village residents.

Fiscal Officer Dan Eck shared that the fire department had received a 100% reimbursement grant for radios, pagers, and equipment. He stated that because of the price of the equipment, council would have to approve the purchase of the items. After purchase, the department will be completely reimbursed for the costs of the items once receipts are submitted. Council approved the purchase with the understanding of the reimbursement.

Eck went on to bring to council that the fire/EMS department is required by Medicare to submit detailed information regarding runs, expenses, and other information of EMS services for the year 2023. Eck stated that if the information is not submitted or is submitted inaccurately in any way, they can receive fines. They were given a quote from a vendor to aid in the information gathering and reporting, at a cost of no more than $5,000. He made a request for approval to use the contracted services for this reporting, council approved.

Zoning Officer Dusty Hurst reported to the council that numerous letters have gone out to village residences regarding junk cluttering properties. He stated he will continue to send letters and inform residents about the upcoming village clean up day. He also shared that there is a concerning amount of trash throughout the village. He stated that there is an ordinance requiring every residence to have trash service, and that trash cans are to be returned to the residence in a timely manner.

Village Administrator Roger Brake shared that the street department had finished clearing a right-of-way near Hemisphere Coffee. He went on to say that he had been given a map of areas that will be affected by the Frontier’s fiber optic work that is currently working in the village. The map has been published on the village Facebook page.

Brake stated that the street department will begin work this week to install drainage tiles on Mill Street, and the department is cleaning off driveway aprons in the construction route as well. He also stated that he would be meeting with the county building inspector to discuss the planned renovations for an extra sleeping room for the fire department.

Brake then stated that Village Clean Up Day is scheduled for Saturday, May 4. He stated that only Mechanicsburg residents are permitted to use the dumpsters that are provided for Village Clean Up Day, and that they will be requiring proof of residency to use the dumpsters.

Mechanicsburg Police Chief David Patrick shared the up to date citation list.

There will be a special village council meeting on Monday, March 11. It will be held entirely in executive season to discuss employee matters. There won’t be any decisions to vote on afterward.

The next regular meeting will be held on Monday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the municipal building. Village council meetings are open to the public.

Reach the newsroom at [email protected]