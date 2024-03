Submitted story

Join the Champaign County Historical Society Museum pm Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m. for a little friendly competition to test your knowledge of Champaign County trivia.

Charles Emory, a member of the Champaign County Historical Society Board, will emcee the event and award books on Champaign County history to the top contenders.

The museum is located at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana.

Info from Champaign County Historical Society