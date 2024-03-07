Baha’i Faith donates to Caring Kitchen

Members of the Baha’i Faith from Champaign and Clark counties and a friend recently delivered to the staff of the Caring Kitchen 40 bags of personal items for incoming clients.
The bags are tailored to the specific needs of a man, a woman, a boy, or a girl and contain basic items including socks, soap, a toothbrush and toothpaste, shampoo, comb, and even coloring books and crayons for the children along with a small toy or stuffed animal. And there were 10 fleece blankets for children.
Also included was a donation to the Backpack Program, a partnership between the Caring Kitchen and Urbana Schools.
The Caring Kitchen is not just an emergency shelter. Other services are a food pantry, soup kitchen, clothing pantry, and tutoring service. They can be contacted at www.caringkitchen.org or 937-653-8443.
The donations were made during Intercalary Days which is a period of the Baha’i calendar dedicated to socializing, being hospitable, giving generously to the poor and needy, and preparing for the upcoming month of fasting.
Info from Baha’i Faith