Baha’i Faith donates to Caring Kitchen

Pictured are Johnie Henderson, Debbie Henderson, Julie Balmer, Myra Couts and Ed Couts (friend of the Faith). Submitted photo

Submitted story

Members of the Baha’i Faith from Champaign and Clark counties and a friend recently delivered to the staff of the Caring Kitchen 40 bags of personal items for incoming clients.

The bags are tailored to the specific needs of a man, a woman, a boy, or a girl and contain basic items including socks, soap, a toothbrush and toothpaste, shampoo, comb, and even coloring books and crayons for the children along with a small toy or stuffed animal. And there were 10 fleece blankets for children.

Also included was a donation to the Backpack Program, a partnership between the Caring Kitchen and Urbana Schools.

The Caring Kitchen is not just an emergency shelter. Other services are a food pantry, soup kitchen, clothing pantry, and tutoring service. They can be contacted at www.caringkitchen.org or 937-653-8443.

The donations were made during Intercalary Days which is a period of the Baha’i calendar dedicated to socializing, being hospitable, giving generously to the poor and needy, and preparing for the upcoming month of fasting.

Info from Baha’i Faith