McNeely retires from sheriff’s office

On Feb. 29, Dep. John W. McNeely (right) answered his last radio call as a full-time deputy sheriff with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. McNeely began his law enforcement career with the sheriff’s office in 1995, where he started as a part-time deputy sheriff and corrections officer. Throughout the next several decades, he worked the various divisions within the sheriff’s office, ultimately completing his career within the Uniform Patrol Division. Pictured with McNeely is Sheriff Matthew R. Melvin.