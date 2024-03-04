Woodstock teen killed in Union Co. crash

Submitted story

MARYSVILLE – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday, March 2 at approximately 10:58 p.m. The crash occurred on U.S. Route 36 near Connor Road in Union County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Blake Gorton, 16, of Woodstock, Ohio, was traveling southwest on U.S. Route 36. The Silverado crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the roadway. The Silverado struck a guardrail end causing it overturn as it continued down an embankment and became submerged in Treacle Creek.

Gorton succumbed to fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Marysville Division of Fire, Mechanicsburg Fire Department, the Union County Coroner’s Office and 24/7 Towing and Recovery.

The crash remains under investigation.

Info from Ohio State Highway Patrol