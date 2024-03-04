Triad awarded Ohio Career Technical Education Equipment Grant

Submitted story

NORTH LEWISBURG – The Triad Local School District has been selected for funding in the amount of $2,189,266.00 through the Ohio Career Technical Education Equipment Grant by the Department of Education and Workforce.

The District applied for this highly competitive grant in December of 2023, in hopes of expanding academic pathways in Allied Health, Precision Agriculture, Design and Development, and the establishment of an Information Technology academic pathway. The Grant will also allow the District to create a modern lecture space for students.

The District will work over the next several weeks to prepare for a building expansion project and will work with students to help make the classroom vision for these spaces a reality.

Triad would like to thank the collaborative work of their staff along with various community and business partners including WDC Group, Ohio Hi-Point Career Center, Chris Flowers (Business & School Liaison for Champaign County), Battelle/Ohio STEM Learning Network, Berry Digital Solutions, Data Path, Rittal, Nanofiber Solutions, Lanette Johnson with Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and the Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE).

Info from Triad