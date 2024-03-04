New owners for St. Paris store

Thornton’s Carpet & Interiors (pictured) opened its doors in 1996. Submitted photo Pictured is the Trafton Sectional sofa available at the new St. Paris Furniture Company. Submitted photo

Submitted story

ST. PARIS – In January, Thornton’s Flooring & Furniture announced its retirement sale as Dale Thornton and his son, Michael Thornton, look to start the next chapter in their lives.

But this won’t be the end of the local, family-run operation of more than 28 years. Starting March 1, 2024, the company became St. Paris Furniture Company and will continue to sell floors, furniture, and mattresses.

Local entrepreneur, Graham school board member, and one of the visionaries behind St. Paris Furniture Company, David Uhl, said, “We feel that having a locally-run furniture store that offers quality products is essential to all of Champaign County. As someone with a family here and who runs a few small businesses, I try to think about what keeps our community strong. Thornton’s has a rich history in St. Paris and we are looking to build on that.”

According to Dale Thornton, when Thornton’s Carpet & Interiors opened its doors in 1996, the mission was to provide quality home products to local communities. Today, the St. Paris Furniture Company looks to carry on that tradition with a wide range of quality products made sustainably, right here in the USA.

“Our hope is to honor the strong customer base the business already has, while also adding a modern line of quality products that appeal to families and individuals who are building their life here in Champaign County,” Justin Weller, one of the owners of St. Paris Furniture Company, shared.

The new company says while most customers won’t notice many changes immediately, aside from the new name, there are big plans in the works to update the original store and add a location to make products and services more accessible to all of Champaign County.

“I think the business is in great hands. It’s always tough to walk away from something you’ve done for so long, but I am confident St. Paris Furniture Company will carry on our legacy. I am excited to see what all the new owners can do with it,” Michael Thornton concluded.

Info from St. Paris Furniture Company