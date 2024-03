Upcoming local events and gatherings

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].

_____

Friday, March 1

Gloria Theatre: Ordinary Angels, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Shannon Rodgers Bowling for a Purpose: for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org at the Southwest Bowling Center, Urbana

Gloria Theatre: Ordinary Angels, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 3

Woodstock Lions Club Pancake/Sausage breakfast: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Woodstock Lions Clubhouse, 2235 N. St. Rt. 559, Woodstock

Gloria Theatre: Ordinary Angels, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 7

Tax Incentive Review Council: 9 a.m. at Champaign County Community Center, Conference Room C

Friday, March 15

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room

Saturday, March 16

DAR meeting: 10 a.m. at the Champaign County Historical Museum. Pete Yost will present a program on the Foster Care System.

Saturday, May 11

Annual Mother’s Day Bake Sale: for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org at Mechanicsburg, Winner’s Shopper; at St. Paris Library, St. Paris

Friday, May 17

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Saturday, June 22

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, July 19

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Friday, September 20

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Thursday, October 10

28th Annual Fashion to a Tea: “Gallery of Hope” for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org, at Champaign County Fair 4-H Building

Saturday, November 2

Champaign County Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, November 15

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room