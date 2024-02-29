Memorial Health expands Occupational Health services

Brannon

MARYSVILLE – Memorial Health is expanding its Occupational Health services for those businesses and entities in the Champaign County area.

The organization’s Occupational Health services include injury care, employee wellness, pre-employment physicals and fitness-for-duty exams, drug testing, immunizations and much more.

The full-time clinic hours are now 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. During these expanded hours, Memorial providers and nursing staff are available to provide employee health care services and injury management/treatment. Memorial Occupational Health is located at 1958 E. U.S. Highway 36 in Urbana. To learn more about the Occupational Health program at Memorial, call (937) 578-2256.

Joining the growing Memorial Occupational Health/Urbana team is Amanda Brannon, FNP-C. Brannon has nearly 20 years in health care with experience as a nurse practitioner as well as a registered nurse for inpatient/emergency/urgent care. She will utilize her years of cross-training and health care expertise to provide care to employees of the Occupational Health program. Brannon is married with four children and together, they live in Champaign County.

Business leaders with an interest in occupational services available from Memorial can also attend the next Champaign County Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn that will be combined with the March meeting of the Champaign County Safety Council.

The topic will cover “Understanding the 5 W’s and 1 H of Occupational Health for your business.” The presenters will be David A. Tanner, DO, Medical Director for Memorial Occupational Health; Derek Gibson, Senior Manager for Employer Partnerships; and Joseph Gantz, RN, BSN, Occupational Health Director.

Highlights of the presentation will include:

-what steps to take when handling a BWC claim

-where to send an employee for injury care (Occupational Health clinic vs Urgent Care vs ER)

-when to implement pre-employment physical exams and how those can help alleviate possible BWC claims in the future

-who should be utilizing pre-hire drug testing and what options are available – plus, why it is beneficial in today’s work environment.

Details for the event are:

Tuesday, March 19 (11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.). Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. and the program will begin promptly at noon. Madison-Champaign ESC (2200 US-68, Urbana, Ohio 43078).

A $15 fee will be charged for those who are non-Safety Council members. To RSVP, email the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce at [email protected] or call (937) 653-5764.

Memorial Health is an independent health system based in Marysville, Ohio, which consists of Memorial Hospital’s main campus and satellite outpatient locations including Memorial City Gate Medical Center; Memorial Urbana Medical Center; Memorial Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center; Memorial Gables – a skilled nursing facility; Memorial Medical Group – a network of 53 physicians and mid-level providers with office locations throughout Marysville, Plain City, Richwood, and Urbana; and the Memorial Health Foundation. To learn more, visit memorialohio.com.

Submitted by Memorial Health