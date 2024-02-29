Logwood, Skillings earn top OHC North honors

For the second straight year, West Liberty-Salem’s Taran Logwood has been named named the OHC North player of the year in boys basketball.

Logwood averaged 16.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Tigers this season.

Along with Logwood, Triad’s Kane Bailey was named first-team All-OHC North.

WL-S’s Miles Hostetler and Brevin Louden were each named to the second team.

Triad’s Gage Heitman and Cameron Thomas, Mechanicsburg’s Duncan Meade and Lane Poland and WL-S’s Carson Poppe were each named honorable mention.

Girls

For the third straight year, Mechanicsburg’s Olivia Skillings has been named the OHC North player of the year in girls basketball.

Skillings averaged 14.9 points, 4.9 assists and 4.2 steals per game this season.

Along with Skillings, Mechanicsburg’s Addie DeLong and WL-S’s Ava Astorino, Chaley Wade and Lilly Weaver were each named first-team All-OHC North.

Mechanicsburg’s Emily Conley and Ella Forrest, WL-S’s Megan Hollar and Triad’s Emma Ferguson were each named to the second team.

Mechanicsburg’s Taylor Heizer, Triad’s Ashlyn McCoy and WL-S’s Bailey Poppe were each named honorable mention.