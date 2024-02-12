Kemp celebrates 100th in style

Sgt. Art Kemp enjoyed a surprise birthday party thrown in his honor at the Champaign Aviation Museum to celebrate his 100th birthday on Saturday. Kemp was a tail-gunner during World War II, and flew 35 missions in a B-17 over Europe. He earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and had two confirmed kills. “I feel like I’ve done more in the last three days than I have in the past 100 years,” said Kemp of various activities surrounding his 100th birthday. Pictured, MSgt. Cara Koon of the Ohio Army National Guard presents Kemp with a proclamation from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.

Photo by Andrew Grimm Photography