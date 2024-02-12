Boys basketball sectional pairings set

In the Division II boys basketball sectional at Springfield High School on Feb. 20, Graham will play Northridge at 6 p.m. and Urbana will play Eaton at 8 p.m.

In the Division III boys sectional at Northmont on Feb. 27, WL-S will play Waynesville at 7:30 p.m.

In the Division IV boys sectional at Troy on Feb. 28, Triad will play either Botkins or Calvary Christian at 7:30 p.m.

In the Division IV Central District boys sectional at Lancaster on March 2, Mechanicsburg will play Fairfield Christian Academy at 1 p.m.

To see the complete brackets, go to ohsaa.org.