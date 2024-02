Harmony Masonic Lodge #8 recently installed new officers. Pictured are: (back) Steve Sullivan, Jr. Deacon; Chris Mann, Chaplain; Rob Pollock, Lodge Educ. Officer; Jamison Jones, Sr. Steward; Tim Chatfield, Sr. Deacon; (front) Jim Gullett, Jr. Warden; Mitch Bronne, Sr. Warden; Mike Brown, Wor. Master; Mike Terry, Treas, Craig Jahns, Jr. Steward, Jim Oliver, Tyler. Not pictured: Secretary Rhawn Jackson.

Submitted photo