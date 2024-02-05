UHS, M’burg earn No. 1 seeds in girls sectional

Urbana and Mechanicsburg each landed No. 1 seeds in the girls basketball sectional.

In Division II, Urbana will play Northwestern on Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at Tecumseh.

Also in Division II, Graham will play Valley View on Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at Trotwood-Madison.

In Division III, West Liberty-Salem will play Triad on Feb. 15 at 7:15 p.m. at Dayton Northridge.

In Division III in the Central District, Mechanicsburg will host Howard East Knox on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

To see the complete brackets, go to ohsaa.org.