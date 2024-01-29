Winter Hike at Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve on Saturday, Feb. 10

Pictured is a scene of Clifton Gorge in the wintertime. Photo submitted by Michelle Comer/ODNR

Submitted story

CLIFTON GORGE – Discover the breathtaking beauty of the Little Miami State and National Scenic River as it winds through the spectacular cliffs of John Bryan State Park and Clifton Gorge State Nature Preserve. Presented by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Natural Areas and Preserves, the public is invited to join the annual 6-mile winter hike on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Multiple hikes will be offered on a staggered basis. The first one begins at 9 a.m. and will depart from the John Bryan State Park Day Lodge located on state Route 370, about 2 miles east of Yellow Springs. The last will depart at 10 a.m.

The trail will follow the course of the Little Miami as it heads into the preserve and back to the park. Visitors will learn about the cultural history, geology and ecology of the region.

Participants will be treated to hot cocoa and snacks at the half-way point of the hike at Clifton Gorge’s nature center. Hikers are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather, wear sturdy shoes, and bring along water for the hike.

A National Natural Landmark, Clifton Gorge features outstanding geological formations and unique habitats for uncommon species such as hemlock and the rare snow trillium. To learn more about the state nature preserve, visit: https://ohiodnr.gov/go-and-do/plan-a-visit/find-a-property/clifton-gorge-state-nature-preserve.

_____

The Division of Natural Areas and Preserves is dedicated to preserving and protecting Ohio’s unique natural heritage and restoring the finest land and water resources in the state by managing a system of 146 state nature preserves and 15 scenic rivers. To learn more, visit naturalareas.ohiodnr.gov.

The ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Info from Division of Natural Areas & Preserves

Department of Natural Resources