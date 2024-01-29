Peoples Bank announces promotions

Pictured from left are: Beth Ropp, Lori Rose, Kerri Beavers and Nichole Bloemhard. Submitted photo

The Peoples Savings Bank recently held its annual re-organizational meeting and elected Brian K. Nicol as chairman of the board to replace Dr. Charles Wingfield, who recently retired from the board.

Nicol presently serves as the bank’s president and CEO and has been with the bank for over 37 years.

During that meeting, several promotions were also announced: Beth Ropp was promoted to senior vice president of lending; Kerri Beavers, vice president of lending; Lori Rose, assistant vice president of lending and Nichole Bloemhard, assistant vice president of retail banking.

Nicol added that these promotions were based on the strong commitment of these individuals and demonstrating the skills needed to continue to lead the bank forward.

“We are proud to announce these promotions to award these individuals for their dedicated service and assisting with the growth of the bank. We congratulate these ladies for their hard work and loyalty to our community bank and they will help us continue to prepare for our future,” a statement from Peoples said.

