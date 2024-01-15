Back to Eden Health & Wellness cuts ribbon

Pictured left to right are: Sara Neer, Tonya West, Christine Consentino, Teddie Auckerman,Emma Auckerman, Henry Auckerman, Laurie Ricketts, Jany Sabins, Ken Keller, Rob Alexander, Wyley Risner, Rhett Risner, Kenzie Bostick, Justis Owens, Canyon Bostick, Urijah Bostick, Ezra Bostick, Adyniah Bostick, Beth Bostick, Evelyn McCoy, Logan McCoy, John David, Knopp, Elizabeth Bostick, Elyannah Bostick, Chamberlain Bostick, Gary Weaver, Samara Risner, Lilah Risner, Cheryl Wears,Whitney Brown, Lailey Risner, Courtney Stradling, Linda Rivera, Judah Risner, Loralye Risner, Sarah Brown, Pat Burkholder, Elizabeth Baumgardner, Nick Redavide, Jessamine Sothard, Erin Smosarski, Megan Laird, Allison Smosarski, Kellie McCarthy, Cullin McCarthy and Joe McCarthy. Submitted photo

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Back to Eden Health & Wellness LLC, on Friday, January 5. This new business is located at 518 Miami St., Urbana.

With unwavering faith, Chamberlain and Elizabeth Bostick, alongside their five children, joyfully unveiled the grand opening of Back to Eden Health & Wellness LLC. Elizabeth, a Certified Holistic Health Practitioner, leads this warm haven, with support from her husband Chamberlain, a Certified Health Coach, and their five eager contributors.

Beyond being a retail store, Back to Eden Health & Wellness offers a range of services designed to address the diverse needs of the community. From health coaching, personalized wellness programs and sick consultations to heat therapy, ionic foot baths, ear candling, massage therapy, lactation counseling, and postpartum doula services, the establishment is a holistic haven for those seeking comprehensive wellness solutions.

Elizabeth and her team are passionate about empowering the community to uncover the root causes of their health concerns. Their approach is personalized, aiming to

guide individuals on a journey towards balance and healing. It’s not just a business for them; it’s a mission to foster a healthier and happier community.

The Bostick family’s commitment to well-being goes beyond the walls of their establishment; it’s woven into the fabric of their lives. With five children, they embodythe principles of family, health, and community.

Back to Eden Health & Wellness is more than a store; it’s a warm, inviting space where everyone is welcomed with open arms and guided towards a path of wellness.

If you’re in Urbana and searching for a place that cares about your well-being as much as you do, look no further than Back to Eden Health & Wellness. Drop by to discover a world of health possibilities, guided by a family with a genuine passion for helping you thrive.

Hours of operation can be found on the Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/BacktoEdenHealthandWellnessLLC .