Burg BOE organizes for 2024, honors district social worker

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg School Board of Education met on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at Mechanicsburg Schools.

A regular board meeting was held, as well as the board’s yearly organizational meeting.

The board began with the organizational meeting, and the swearing in of board members Todd Boeck and Paul McMahill. Scott DeLong was nominated and voted in unanimously for board president. Brian Forrest was nominated and voted in unanimously for board vice president. The board then approved the schedule for 2024’s board meetings, which will continue to be held on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m.

Approval was also given to establish the “service fund of $7,000 for the board of education within the general fund.” Board members were then appointed to various committees and superintendent/district groups.

The regular monthly meeting directly followed the organizational meeting. A parent of a student/wrestler at the school was present to raise concerns about issues with the wrestling room’s air exchange. She stated she was following up on an inquiry she had sent to Superintendent Dr. Danielle Prohaska, and was hoping to get an update on when the room would be “up to date.” Prohaska stated that her question was noted, and that she will follow up with the board and then respond back.

Prohaska then presented Ashley Hixenbaugh, the district’s social worker, with the “Golden Tomahawk” award. Hixenbaugh was nominated by fourth grade teacher Tami Rockenbaugh.

In her nomination, Rockenbaugh shared that she felt Hixenbaugh “consistently goes above and beyond to service our students. She is a friendly face that students know they can confide in. Ashley listens to the teachers when they voice a concern, and helps to problem solve the best way to help.” Rockenbaugh went on to say that: “Ashley is deserving of being recognized for her hard work and dedication to all of our students and staff here at Mechanicsburg Schools.”

Hixenbaugh then presented to the board information regarding new SEL (social and emotional learning) requirements. Schools are now required to provide one hour of education for grades kindergarten through fifth, and four hours for grades 6 through 12, in areas of sexual assault prevention, suicide awareness, safety training, and violence prevention.

Hixenbaugh discussed the curriculum that has been chosen to meet these state requirements, and that they have already begun working on completing these curricula within different grades. She stated that parents/guardians are welcome to schedule a time to come in to look over these courses before their students participate in them, and that information regarding these requirements has gone out or will soon go out to parents, depending on when their student’s grade level will be completing the courses.

Board member Todd Boeck shared that the curriculum and policy committee had met with teachers recently regarding the use of AI (artificial intelligence) in classrooms. He stated that they had gotten the chance to explore several programs that could be used in different grades and for various subjects.

Prohaska informed the board that the school had received a “technology linking grant” which will allow the school to move forward with installing panic buttons throughout the school and a visitor check-in system.

The board then approved two donations. A donation of $1,108 was received from Wren Farms for the 8th grade Washington D.C. trip, and a donation of $175 was received from various families in memory of “Chomp” Hunter.

The next board of education meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m.

Reach the writer at [email protected].