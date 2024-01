Submitted story

The Friends of the Champaign County Library will be sponsoring the annual “Soup and Bread Tasting” event on January 20 in the library meeting room located at 1060 Scioto St. in Urbana. It will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last. Join us for this free tasting of a variety of soups and breads. For further information call 937-653-3811.

Info from Friends of the Champaign County Library