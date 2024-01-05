Upcoming local events and gatherings

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].

_____

Friday, January 5

Gloria Theatre: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 6

Gloria Theatre: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 7

Gloria Theatre: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, January 8

DAR meeting: 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church to complete the Urbana Chapter Master Report.

Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC): will meet at 9 a.m. in the auditorium at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S US Highway 68, Urbana, Ohio. The Homeland Security Committee will meet immediately following the LEPC meeting.

Saturday, January 13

Champaign County YMCA community blood drive: 9 a.m. to noon at 191 Community Drive, Urbana. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Thursday, January 18

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: will meet at 9 a.m. in the EMA office at 1512 S US Highway 68, Suite C103, Urbana, Ohio.

Thursday, January 25

Champaign Aviation Museum: free lecture at 6 p.m. Lt. Col. Brian J. Duddy (retired) will be presenting “Invasion Stripes: The Wartime Diary of Capt. Robert Uhrig, USAAF and the Dawn of American Military Airlift.” The museum is located at 1652 N. Main Street, Urbana. Doors open at 5 p.m. This event is free and registration is not required.

Sunday, January 28

Champaign County Historical Society: annual membership meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Immediately following the meeting, Darrell Heckman will present a program discussing the Aleutian Islands and their connection to Champaign County during World War II. The meeting and the program will be at the Champaign County Historical Society.

Monday, February 5

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board: meeting at 9 a.m. in Conference Room B at 1512 S US Highway 68, Urbana, Ohio.