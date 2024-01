VANDALIA – Graham placed second at the GMVWA Holiday Wrestling Tournament which concluded here on Thursday.

Buford was first with 287 points while the Falcons were second with 281.

WL-S placed 55th with 27 points.

Champions for Graham included Jake Landis (106 pounds), Brogan Tucker (144) and Gunner Cramblett (175) and Bryce Kohler placed second at 165.