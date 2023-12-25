Urbana FFA finishes fruit sale fundraiser; places at district competition

Pictured: FFA members Amarah Portis, Sydnie Hoffman, Mya Mount sort through fruit to do a quality check. Submitted photo Food Science Team members are Madison McAlexander, Keegan Clay, Aeriana Hernandez, and Lauren Stollings. Submitted photo

Urbana FFA Annual Fruit Sale

The Urbana FFA chapter just finished their annual fruit sale as their primary fundraiser of the year. This fundraiser pays for student FFA membership dues for state and national as well as helps fund leadership activities for students. Products sold are citrus fruits, apples, apple cider, assorted nuts, jerky, sausages, cheese, and barbecue sauce. The fruit sale pre-orders ran through October 6, 2023 and November 7, 2023. All fruit was delivered to the school on December 9, 2023 and was distributed by the FFA members to their customers.

The top seller this year was Bryce Stambaugh, who sold $1,732 worth of fruit and other products. His achievement was followed by Sam Wilhelm, who sold $1,671, and Brooklyn Randall with $1,258 sold. The class with the highest average was Mrs. Zachrich’s 2nd period class, Animal and Plant Science, with about $321.85 average per FFA member. In total, the chapter sold $23,224 in products.

We’d like to give a special thanks to all of our buyers, your endless support of the Urbana FFA Chapter is greatly appreciated!

Respectfully submitted,

Urbana FFA Reporter

Kianna Gsell

Urbana FFA Food Science Team competes at the District level

The Urbana FFA Chapter competed at the District Food Science contest on Thursday, December 7. The purpose of this contest is to stimulate learning activities in food science and technology related to the food industry and to assist students in developing a good working knowledge of sound principles used in a team decision-making process. To do this, the students are tested through seven parts including: the online test, food safety and sanitation, aroma identification, team product development, customer inquiry, math, food analysis, and taste testing.

Urbana competed in the District contest at Southeastern High School. We had one team compete at the contest. The team consisted of Madison McAlexander, Aeriana Hernandez, Lauren Stollings, and Keegan Clay. The team placed 8th overall! Congratulations to all the participants for their hard work and accomplishments!

Respectfully submitted,

Kianna Gsell

Urbana FFA Reporter