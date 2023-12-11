Miller joins CHWP in West Liberty

Miller

WEST LIBERTY – Community Health & Wellness Partners is pleased to announce that Katie Miller, CNP, has joined the West Liberty Community Health Center office, located at 4879 U.S. Rt. 68 South in West Liberty.

“I am happy to welcome Ms. Miller to CHWP,” said Tair Bair, President/CEO. “She comes with 15 years of family medicine experience serving the citizens of our community. To keep Ms. Miller local, serving patients with CHWP’s team approach to health care, is incredibly valuable to our community.”

Miller is a certified Family Nurse Practitioner through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. She received her Bachelor’s and Master’s in nursing at Otterbein University.

Her experience also includes studying high-altitude sickness in Nepal and geriatric medicine in Italy. Before becoming a nurse practitioner, Miller spent four years on an interventional cardiology floor at Riverside Hospital as a staff and charge nurse.

Miller is a Benjamin Logan School graduate who values and appreciates rural communities.

“A big part of healthcare requires compassion and kindness for patients and the community,” said Miller.

At the West Liberty office, she will offer a full scope of primary care and family medicine, including preventative/wellness care as well as sick and chronic care.

To become or continue to be a patient of Katie Miller, CNP, contact Community Health & Wellness Partners at 937-599-1411.

Submitted by CHWP