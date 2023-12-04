WL-S’s McGill named 2nd team All-Ohio

West Liberty-Salem running back Gabe McGill has been named second-team All-Ohio in Division VI, it was announced on Monday.

This past season, McGill led the OHC with 1,588 rushing yards and points scored with 222.

Also in Division VI, WL-S defensive lineman Cam Bair and linebacker Josh Wilcoxon were each named honorable mention.

In Division VII, Mechanicsburg quarterback Jayden Roland was named third-team All-Ohio.

Roland was second in the OHC in rushing with 1,525 yards and third in scoring with 130 points.

Also for Mechanicsburg, linebacker Lane Poland was named third-team All-Ohio.

Poland had 88 total tackles and two sacks.