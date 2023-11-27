Mechanicsburg Public Library December activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 mpl@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/
Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed
Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Looking for Gifts
this Christmas? Ages 18 +. Come check out this year’s most popular
electronics at the Mechanicsburg Public Library to help you shop for gifts this
holiday season!
Wednesday, December 6, 2023 from 11 am-11:45 am: Story
Time Ages 2 – 5. These programs are intended to support early learning in a
group setting. Join us for a mixture of stories and activities that provide enjoyable
opportunities for the children to practice skills that prepare them for reading. Light
snacks will be served. Donations of nutritional snacks are appreciated.
Wednesday, December 6, 2023 from 2 pm-4 pm: Crafting Group
Ages 18 +. Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, embroider, cross stitch, bead,
scrapbook or any other craft you do or want to do. Come with your project, learn
something new or just hang out with fellow crafting people.
Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 10 am-3 pm Christmas in the
Village All Ages. The Mechanicsburg Public Library schedule for Christmas in
the Village.
Grab and go holiday themed crafts 10 AM – 3 PM
Santa Letter Drop Off 10 AM – 3 PM
Santa PAWS 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Come read I Am Max by Astrid Holm to Izzy
(therapy dog). Izzy is part of DOGTORS Animal Assisted Therapy from
Springfield.
Read with the Grinch 11 AM
Read with Bonnie Ayers “The Story of Santa Claus’s Farm” 12 PM
Monday, December 11, 2023 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: Explorer’s
Club Ages 6 (Kindergarten) – 5
th Grade. In December, we will explore
The Bill of Rights!
Tuesday, December 12, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Red & White
Button Wreath Christmas Ornament Ages 18 +. All ages love making
these wreath ornaments to hang on Christmas trees! This festive holiday craft
includes plastic buttons to give these wreaths a fun homespun look!
Wednesday, December 13, 2023 from 5 pm-7 pm: Let’s have a
Par-TAY!! All Ages 18 +. Celebrate all things Taylor on Taylors Birthday!
Come dressed in your fav era. Test how well you know Tay-Tay. 1 lucky person
will win a Taylor Swift CD (will be one of the Taylors Versions currently
available). There will also be a door prize of an Eras Movie Posters! Are You
Ready for It?
Thursday, December 14, 2023 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5
– 12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex will be provided. Donations of new
Legos or money to purchase additional Legos are welcome.
Monday, December 18, 2023 from 5 pm-7 pm: Christmas Party
Ages 2 – 11. Come make fun holiday crafts to add to your Christmas
decorations!
Tuesday, December 19, 2023 from 5:30 pm-6:30 pm: Christmas
Movie/TV Kahoot Trivia All Ages. Think you know Christmas movies and
TV? Come test your knowledge at trivia! Please download the Kahoot app before
coming!
Saturday, December 23, 2023 from 11 am-12 pm: Book Chats &
Snacks: Holiday (Christmas, Hanukkah, or Kwanzaa) Ages 13 –
18. A tween/teen book club that focuses on a genre/author/topic. Meets the
2nd or 3rd Saturday of each month from 11AM-Noon. Snacks will be provided.
Monday, December 25, 2023 All Day: Library is closed in observance of
Christmas.
Thursday, December 28, 2023 from 2:30 pm-3:30 pm: PG DN
Ages 13 – 18. A tween/teen book club that reads a specific title each month
and then gathers on the 4th Thursday to share thoughts and opinions. Meets from
2:30-3:30 PM. December’s book is The Crown’s Game by Evelyn Skye.
Monday, January 1, 2024 All Day: Library is closed in observance of New
Year’s Day.