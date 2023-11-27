The Grinch rides into town during the Holiday Horse Parade in Urbana on Friday night. See more, including the Santa Land schedule, on page 6A. Photo by Andrew Grimm Photography Santa makes an appearance during the Holiday Horse Parade in Urbana on Friday night. Santa Land is located at Legacy Place (the old Douglas Hotel) and Santa visits on Saturdays: Dec. 2 through Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Make sure to drop letters to Santa in his mailbox in front of Legacy Place at any time and don’t forget to include the sender’s address. Photo by Andrew Grimm Photography

