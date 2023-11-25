PET DOG OF THE WEEK

My name is Jeffrey and I am a 4- to 5-month-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix boy. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Jeffrey and I am a 4- to 5-month-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix boy. I came here to Barely Used Pets with my brother and sisters because we were an unexpected litter of kids. Our person was able to find homes for some of us. We were the last 4 kids left and now we are here looking for our new forever homes. I am friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle and playful. They tell me that I am also a smart boy. I am funny and athletic, but I am also a quiet boy. Please come and see me. You can tell by looking at my photo with Santa’s Elf that I am super friendly with the North Pole crowd!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets