‘Napoleon’ and Buckeye Bash this weekend at Gloria Theatre

Tuesday, November 21

Urbana City Board of Education regular meeting: scheduled for Tuesday, November 21, has been changed to Monday, November 27. The meeting will be held at the Urbana Elementary and Junior High building, 1673 S U.S. Hwy 68, Urbana, OH 43078. The meeting time will remain at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, November 22

91st Annual Thanksgiving Auction: Terre Haute Community Church will host event at Mad River Twp. House, 2773 Vance Road. New items, services, baked good auctioned at 6:30 p.m. Food served by church at 5 p.m. All proceeds to maintain and continue the ministry of the church

Quest Community Church community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 110 South St., West Liberty. Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Thursday, November 23 (Thanksgiving Day)

Turkey Trot 5K and 1-mile Wobble Gobble: At Champaign Family YMCA. Signups at 7:30 a.m. at Y front desk; events begin at 8:30 a.m. Preregister at https://champaignfamilyymca.org/turkey-trot-5K

Friday, November 24

Holiday Horse Parade and tree lighting: 4 p.m., downtown Urbana. Parade with Santa’s arrival is 6:30 p.m. Santa will visit with children in Santa Land at Legacy Place (the old Douglas Hotel) after the parade.

Book signing: Artist Mike Major, a long-time resident of Champaign County, will appear at an art opening and book signing will be held at the Champaign County Arts Council, 119 Miami St. in Urbana from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Major will speak about his book, “Ink, Paint and Bronze” at 2 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: Napoleon, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 25

2023 Champaign County Holiday Bazaar: free admission at the Champaign County Fairgrounds; 80-plus vendors, food trucks, raffle & 50/50 Drawing; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Santa & Photo Booth Noon to 3 p.m.

Santa in Urbana: Santa will visit with children in Santa Land at Legacy Place (the old Douglas Hotel) from 9-11 a.m.

Gloria Theatre: Buckeye Bash (Ohio State game v. Michigan), noon, free admission

Gloria Theatre: Napoleon, 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 26

Gloria Theatre: Napoleon, 2 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, November 27

Tuesday, November 28

Champaign County Budget Commission special meeting: to review budgets in Conference Room C at 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, November 30

TWIG 13/Lights of Love celebration: in front of the main entrance of Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital at 5 p.m. TWIG 13 will remember and honor family members and friends with a Tree Lighting in front of the main entrance of Mercy Health Urbana Hospital. Please pick up your donor forms at the hospital gift shop or call Lynn White at 937-631-1820 to request a form to honor or memorialize a loved one. There will be a tree-lighting service in the first-floor conference room at 5 p.m, followed by some sweet treats, a commemorative ornament and then we will go outside to light up the Lights of Love tree and all of the Christmas lights on the Mercy Health Urbana Hospital campus. All proceeds will benefit the medical oncology program at the hospital.

Friday, December 1

Gloria Theatre: Napoleon, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 2

St. Paris Christmas in the Village: 1-6 p.m.; lighted parade at 6 p.m.; visit with Santa 1-4 p.m. Craft vendors, wreath making, food trucks, sleigh

Santa in Urbana: Santa will visit with children in Santa Land at Legacy Place (the old Douglas Hotel) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: Napoleon, 3:30 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 3

Gloria Theatre: Napoleon, 2 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, December 4

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris. Sponsored by the the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045

Saturday, December 9

Santa in Urbana: Santa will visit with children in Santa Land at Legacy Place (the old Douglas Hotel) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

West Liberty Christmas Tour of Homes: 4-8 p.m. Tickets available on day of event at Town Hall, 201 N. Detroit St.

Saturday, December 16

Santa in Urbana: Santa will visit with children in Santa Land at Legacy Place (the old Douglas Hotel) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office