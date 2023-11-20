Lensman Charity Golf Classic raises money for CACC

ST. PARIS – This year, Mark Lensman’s Charity Golf Classic at Lakeland Golf Course again raised over $18,000 from local and repeat sponsorships and golfers.
“It is amazing the support we get every year from our small community. I love golf and just want to help others, so I just combined the two and it works to have a fun event and help our local Champaign County community at the same time,” stated Mark Lensman, organizer of the event. “We are so thankful for our support team that help run the event that make it all possible consisting of Linda Lensman, Mary Yelton, Lynn Schlaegel, Lori Smith, Ani Willimson, Audrey Holycross, Kelly and Jody Bishop, JD Sanford, Kristy Randall, Whitney Denson, Leslie Maurice, Beverly Jackson, Dave Livingston, Ana Burns, and the Lakeland crew.”
The idea for the charity event started 5 years ago, when Mark and a few friends started a small golf outing for fun. The following year Spencer Mitchell, St. Paris Village administrator, suggested that the group reach into their pockets and donate some money to help the youth summer food program in the village. That year they donated a few hundred dollars and then the next year it was suggested to support the Cancer Association of Champaign County (CACC) and it all started growing each year with more and more participants over the past 5 years.
“This year we had 27 teams of four, and over 40 hole sponsorships plus great silent and raffle item donated from many local community business and family members,” Mark said. A new addition this year was four distinct raffle items donated by Kitty & Rob Lensman, Levi Denson of Denson Freight, Ana Burns, owner of Lakeland Golf Course, and Joe & Rocky Kunkle/Carter Jenkins.
Also, a second hole-in-one by White’s Ford for a new truck was added in addition to a signature “Cash Challenge” hole-in-one sponsored event by Denson Freight. Several repeat and large sponsorships from Agri Business Finance, Denson Freight, Spartan Insurance, Brian and Stephanie Sells, Dr. Sean and Meggi Platt, and White’s Ford made it all possible to raise so much money for the local cancer group.
“We are already planning for next year’s event on Sept. 7, 2024. Next year we hope to support both the CACC and Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County, the local breast cancer support group,” Mark said.
The group is thankful for its new 2023 sponsors:
D. Michaelangalo Family Dentistry
New Horizon Ag Solutions
Heritage COOP, Mechanicsburg
Vernon, Shively Funeral Home
Kuhlwein Farms Ostrander LLC.
Carter Jenkins
Nutrient Ag Solutions
Community Car & Pet Wash
The group is exceptionally thankful and humbled by all our repeat sponsors this year:
Agri Business Finance
Dr. Sean & Meggi Platt
Crafting with Mary Kay
Paul & Linda Lensman
Rob & Kitty Lensman
Lensman Show Team
Lensman Show Pigs
Chad & Shannon Lensman
Cody Lensman
Lensman & Associates Law Office
Southwest Bowling Center
Keplinger Farms
JD Sanford and Family
Mad River Fabrication
Calland Ag Transport
Dave Kehl Chevrolet
Lantz Sales Company
Billy Kasper’s Body Shop
Denson Freight
CAM Machine Inc.
Old Souls Farm
Martin, Browne, Hull & Harper PLL.
Big Bob’s Baits
Clapp Family Farms
ProLine Finishing
Borton Construction
White’s Ford
Ach Tech Fabricating
Jay & Penny Underwood
GOhio Casts
Asselin Family
Wag’s N Tails
First Choice Demo & Excavation
Marty Carnes & Family
Dagger Seed Service
Coral Lanes Bowling
Renew Auto Detailing
McKeever’s
Purk Ag Solution and Ins.
Clark & Clark Farm
Lakeland Golf Course
Randy & Lori Smith & Family
571 Grill & Draft House
Studio B Salon & Spa
John Kwasnik, Financial Advisor
Jones, Kenney, & Zechman Funeral Home
Thorton’s Carpet & Interiors
Yeah Man Art & Ink
Dragonfly Vineyards and Wine Cellars
Personal Touch Landscaping
First Central National Bank
Spartan Insurance
Joe & Rocky Kunkle
G.L. Dibert Farms
St. Paris Pharmacy
Brevant Seed, Dave Clapp
Kalen Knull
Submitted story from Lensman Charity Golf Classic