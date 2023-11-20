Lensman Charity Golf Classic raises money for CACC

Pictured at Lakeland Golf course from left to right are: Paul Lensman, Mark Lensman, Brett Evilsizor (CACC) and Levi Denson (Denson Freight). Submitted photo

Submitted story

ST. PARIS – This year, Mark Lensman’s Charity Golf Classic at Lakeland Golf Course again raised over $18,000 from local and repeat sponsorships and golfers.

“It is amazing the support we get every year from our small community. I love golf and just want to help others, so I just combined the two and it works to have a fun event and help our local Champaign County community at the same time,” stated Mark Lensman, organizer of the event. “We are so thankful for our support team that help run the event that make it all possible consisting of Linda Lensman, Mary Yelton, Lynn Schlaegel, Lori Smith, Ani Willimson, Audrey Holycross, Kelly and Jody Bishop, JD Sanford, Kristy Randall, Whitney Denson, Leslie Maurice, Beverly Jackson, Dave Livingston, Ana Burns, and the Lakeland crew.”

The idea for the charity event started 5 years ago, when Mark and a few friends started a small golf outing for fun. The following year Spencer Mitchell, St. Paris Village administrator, suggested that the group reach into their pockets and donate some money to help the youth summer food program in the village. That year they donated a few hundred dollars and then the next year it was suggested to support the Cancer Association of Champaign County (CACC) and it all started growing each year with more and more participants over the past 5 years.

“This year we had 27 teams of four, and over 40 hole sponsorships plus great silent and raffle item donated from many local community business and family members,” Mark said. A new addition this year was four distinct raffle items donated by Kitty & Rob Lensman, Levi Denson of Denson Freight, Ana Burns, owner of Lakeland Golf Course, and Joe & Rocky Kunkle/Carter Jenkins.

Also, a second hole-in-one by White’s Ford for a new truck was added in addition to a signature “Cash Challenge” hole-in-one sponsored event by Denson Freight. Several repeat and large sponsorships from Agri Business Finance, Denson Freight, Spartan Insurance, Brian and Stephanie Sells, Dr. Sean and Meggi Platt, and White’s Ford made it all possible to raise so much money for the local cancer group.

“We are already planning for next year’s event on Sept. 7, 2024. Next year we hope to support both the CACC and Breast Friends Forever of Champaign County, the local breast cancer support group,” Mark said.

The group is thankful for its new 2023 sponsors:

D. Michaelangalo Family Dentistry

New Horizon Ag Solutions

Heritage COOP, Mechanicsburg

Vernon, Shively Funeral Home

Kuhlwein Farms Ostrander LLC.

Carter Jenkins

Nutrient Ag Solutions

Community Car & Pet Wash

The group is exceptionally thankful and humbled by all our repeat sponsors this year:

Agri Business Finance

Dr. Sean & Meggi Platt

Crafting with Mary Kay

Paul & Linda Lensman

Rob & Kitty Lensman

Lensman Show Team

Lensman Show Pigs

Chad & Shannon Lensman

Cody Lensman

Lensman & Associates Law Office

Southwest Bowling Center

Keplinger Farms

JD Sanford and Family

Mad River Fabrication

Calland Ag Transport

Dave Kehl Chevrolet

Lantz Sales Company

Billy Kasper’s Body Shop

Denson Freight

CAM Machine Inc.

Old Souls Farm

Martin, Browne, Hull & Harper PLL.

Big Bob’s Baits

Clapp Family Farms

ProLine Finishing

Borton Construction

White’s Ford

Ach Tech Fabricating

Jay & Penny Underwood

GOhio Casts

Asselin Family

Wag’s N Tails

First Choice Demo & Excavation

Marty Carnes & Family

Dagger Seed Service

Coral Lanes Bowling

Renew Auto Detailing

McKeever’s

Purk Ag Solution and Ins.

Clark & Clark Farm

Lakeland Golf Course

Randy & Lori Smith & Family

571 Grill & Draft House

Studio B Salon & Spa

John Kwasnik, Financial Advisor

Jones, Kenney, & Zechman Funeral Home

Thorton’s Carpet & Interiors

Yeah Man Art & Ink

Dragonfly Vineyards and Wine Cellars

Personal Touch Landscaping

First Central National Bank

Spartan Insurance

Joe & Rocky Kunkle

G.L. Dibert Farms

St. Paris Pharmacy

Brevant Seed, Dave Clapp

Kalen Knull

Submitted story from Lensman Charity Golf Classic