Greenhand recipients pose with the chapter officers after receiving their Greenhand FFA degree certificate. Submitted photo

Urbana FFA holds annual Greenhand Ceremony

The Urbana FFA held its annual Greenhand Ceremony on November 13. The purpose of this meeting is to honor the students who earned their Greenhand FFA degree. There were 32 FFA members who received this award. In order to receive the Greenhand degree they have to be enrolled in an agriculture class, have learned and explained the FFA motto, memorized the FFA Creed and salute, know the history of the program, the guidelines, the official dress, and have an SAE (supervised agricultural experience) plan. The ceremony was attended by special guest, Emma Wells – Ohio FFA Treasurer. She gave a speech about how important it is to try new things, and to “become comfortable being uncomfortable.” Life is full of hundreds of situations where you will be uncomfortable, so you must learn to be comfortable in those uncomfortable situations. After her speech the ceremony officially kicked off, 4 of the Greenhand recipients said a paragraph of the FFA Creed – Lauren Stollings, Paige Meadows, Jared McNeely, and Damion Moss. Following the meeting members and guests were invited to eat cupcakes, prepared by the Food Science class as well as green juice. During this time, members and parents had time to meet with the teachers and the officer team.

The Urbana FFA would like to give a special thanks to all the parents and guests that joined us, and to Emma Wells for attending the ceremony and presenting us a wonderful speech!

Respectfully submitted,

Kianna Gsell

Urbana FFA Reporter