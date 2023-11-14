PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Russel has a bobbed tail and was apparently born that way. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Russel and his two brothers had been living in a barn but were so friendly that the farmer wanted them to have a chance to be adopted by loving families where they could receive the pampered care they deserved! They were surrendered to PAWS Animal Shelter to find their dream homes. Russel has a bobbed tail and was apparently born that way. It’s really cute! They’re all very sweet and absolutely love to play. They would blend in well with virtually any family.

Visit them at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS