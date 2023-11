BEAVERCREEK – Madeira held off West Liberty-Salem, 2-0, in a Division III girls soccer regional final on Saturday.

For the Tigers (20-1), Maddie Cole had 5 saves in goal and Audrey Collins and Kaylee Blair each had 1.

“The girls played their hearts out and should be extremely proud of everything they were able to accomplish this season,” said WL-S Coach Andy Cotrell.