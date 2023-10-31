Looking Back: Urbana Post Office circa 1934 Submitted photos Looking Back: Urbana Post Office circa 1919 Submitted photos

Construction of the current Urbana Post Office began in 1932 on the former location of the Grace Methodist Church. The post office opened in the new building in 1934.

From at least 1882 to 1922, the Urbana Post Office was in the Odd Fellows Building at 111 South Main Street. Shown in the 1919 photo are mail carriers and clerks in front of the Urbana Post Office.

In 1922 the Odd Fellows Building was remodeled, becoming the Endowment Building. At this time the post office was moved to 113 South Main Street. This location was rented from Billy Clifford. The Urbana Post Office remained at this location until moving to the current location.

Info from Champaign County Historical Society (CCHS).