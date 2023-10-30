Urbana youth team finishes stellar season

Pictured are the Urbana players with their coaches. Submitted photo Pictured is a team roster sheet with the kids’ names. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Urbana Elementary school kids on the Urbana Little Climber flag football team won both the CBC and Little Mad River Valley League championships. The team also finished the season undefeated.

Urbana Little Climbers defeated Rolling Hills, 38-12, on Oct. 22 to win the CBC championship. On Sunday, Oct. 29 the Urbana Little Climbers defeated Madison Plains 27-7. Notable players with multiple touchdowns were Mason Toops, Ryder Lance, Ian Swain, Kohen Donay, Asrielle Vactor and Braydon Morton.

“The future of Urbana football is very bright with this group,” said Head Coach Justin Donay. His assistant coaches are Ryan Clark, Qwon Morton, Herb Jackson and Tyler Wolf.

Info from Justin Donay