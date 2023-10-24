All-CBC football teams announced

Urbana quarterback Will Donahoe, receiver Aiden Bradshaw, offensive lineman Breyden Webb were each named first-team All-CBC/KTD in football.

Urbana offensive lineman Jaden Hopkins, running back Austin Hill, defensive lineman Kayden Jacobs and defensive lineman Jake Oliver were each named to the second team.

Urbana’s Michael Holland was named special mention.

In the CBC/MRD, Graham linebacker Caden Strader was named to the first team.

Graham offensive lineman Kaden Marshall, running back Danny Hoke and special teams player Adam Levy were each named to the second team.

Graham’s Kam Hardwick was named special mention.