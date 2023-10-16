Alan F. Bailey, U.S. Army (Ret.), led the bell ringing and spoke about his involvement with the Honor Flight program. Submitted photo

Urbana Chapter DAR

Minutes

Sept. 16, 2023

The Urbana Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 11 a.m. at the Freedom Grove for Constitution Day Bell Ringing, and then the meeting at the Champaign County Community Center Auditorium. Regent

Kim Snyder led the partial opening at Freedom Grove with Pat Detwiler leading the Pledge of Allegiance, Suzanne Selvaggio leading the American’s Creed, and the National Anthem led by Becky Shultz. The Preamble to the Constitution was led by Regent Snyder.

Members in attendance were: Betsy Van Hoose, Dona Tullis, Becky Shultz, Judi Henson, Jeanette Enyart, Marianne Ober, Patricia Detwiler, Lynda Berube, Claudia Foulk, Suzanne Selvaggio, Lana Seeberg, Linda Fullerton, and Kim Snyder. Tim Cassidy, County Commissioner, and Fred Fullerton joined Urbana Chapter members at Freedom Grove. Alan F Bailey, US Army (Ret) was speaker and led the bell ringing. The ceremony was followed by a brief break, and relocation to the Auditorium. Betsy Van Hoose provided chacuterie boxes for refreshments. The meeting was called back to order and an abbreviated opening ceremony with prayer by Chaplain Lynda Berube began the meeting. Alan Bailey gave remarks about his involvement in Honor Flight and establishment of the program. Following his remarks, Claudia Foulk and Betsy VanHoose pinned him with a Vietnam Veterans pin.

The minutes of the last meeting, President General’s Message, and a portion of the National Defender Report were all emailed to members prior to the meeting, and that the last two are always available by logging into the NSDAR Members’ Website. The Regent asked if there were questions about the President General’s Message, the National Defense Report, or additions or corrections to the minutes of the last meeting. There being none, they will be filed.

Pull tabs are still being collected for Ronald McDonald House. A new receptacle gift cards for local veterans was presented.

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder thanked Betsy Van Hoose for the snacks and speaker, Becky Shultz for the Constitution Day posters, and noted that Proclamations were received from all the county mayors, with PM Brenda Cook reading hers to the St Paris Village Council. Regent Snyder detailed several events coming up in the next few weeks. Final sign-up sheets were circulated for Simon Kenton Hoopla Parade and Chili Festival. Linda Fullerton will be leading the Chili team, with Suzanne Selvaggio and Kim Snyder assisting her.

Betsy Van Hoose volunteered her truck for the parade, since Pat Detwiler will be attending her granddaughter’s wedding that weekend. The Moving Wall is also coming the same weekend as the Chili Festival. Pat Detwiler, Claudia Foulk, and Regent Snyder have signed up for shifts. A sign-up sheet was circulated for the Oktoberfest Booth on October 1 at the Champaign County Historical Society. The Fall Festival at Christian Waldshmidt Homestead is October 15. Let Regent Snyder know if you have a sweet or savory dish to send down. A sign-up sheet was circulated for the CWH Chapter Day of Docenting on October 22. Bring lunch with you, we will eat dinner on the way home. Docents will need to carpool, and leave Urbana by 11 a.m.

Vice Regent’s Report was given by Linda Fullerton.

The Ohio Honor Roll was reviewed, and opportunities for us to participate and earn points were outlined. There is an opportunity for us to participate in the fund-raising effort for the KDS 100th Anniversary Memorial. More information will be available later. If two (2) members will take the Committee Leader’s course and complete that by the end of the year, we will qualify for a special designation.

Chaplain’s Report: Lynda Berube had no report. Members discussed members with health issues and were encouraged to write notes if appropriate.

Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks was absent and will provide reports for August and September at the October meeting. Members were reminded that today is the membership renewal deadline, and that they should contact Judy Brooks with questions to pay for membership renewals.

Dona Tullis moved for the Chapter to sponsor two wreaths in honor of Al Bailey. Pat Detwiler seconded. Motion passed.

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported membership of 76, three Junior applications have been sent and received by National, and that several others are on the list.

Historian: Regent Snyder reported that Megan Snyder has agreed to fill the Historian position until the upcoming elections. Janet Ebert was hoping that Megan would replace her when the time came.

Librarian’s Report: Claudia Foulk presented brief report.

Committee Reports: Service to America hours were discussed, including donations of books. Our chapter has recorded approximately 1,500 volunteer hours so far this year. Contact Jeanette Enyart for assistance in reporting hours.

Pat Detwiler reported on Wreaths Across America, and the fact that we are way behind on Wreath sponsorships. Every member should sponsor four wreaths.

Becky Shultz reported that the scrapbook is updated.

Unfinished business: None.

New business: The need for a Service to America project was addressed. After group discussion, Pat Detwiler moved that we sponsor a Flag Retirement in concert with our next meeting if possible. Judi Henson seconded. Motion passed. More information on the project will be available as soon as details are ironed out.

Our next meeting was Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church. Regent Snyder was to give a report on the Ohio School Bus Tour.

The meeting was adjourned about 1:30 p.m.

Claudia Foulk, Secretary pro-temps

Kim Snyder, typist