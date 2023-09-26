Upcoming local events and gatherings

Champaign County Farmers Market: open every Saturday May through October. Located on Market Street behind the Firehouse 9 a.m. to noon

Have a calendar item? Email it to UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com

Wednesday, September 27

Quest Community Church community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 110 South St., West Liberty. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Thursday, September 28

Lecture on the Basics of Artificial Intelligence: free to the public, 11 a.m. at the Champaign Aviation Museum, 1652 N. Main St., Urbana. Session will cover how AI will affect people’s lives

Gloria Theatre: Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, September 29

Kiser Lake Wetland State Nature Preserve: will host an Early Evening, Early Autumn Hike on Friday at 6 p.m. Meet at the parking lot: 3975 Kiser Lake Rd. St. Paris.

Gloria Theatre: Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 30

Graham Pee Wee Football/Cheer First Responders Night: 5 p.m. at Graham High School’s Dallas Stadium. Proceeds benefit first responders, who will be honored as guests of the event at small recognition ceremony

Gloria Theatre: Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 1

51st Annual Oktoberfest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Champaign Co. Historical Society Museum Lawn, East Lawn Avenue, Urbana

Gloria Theatre: Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Thursday October 5

Friends of Champaign County Library Book Sale: 9 to 11 a.m. 1060 Scioto St., Member-only presale event; From noon – 7 p.m. The Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale is open to all

Friday, October 6

Friends of Champaign County Library Book Sale: 9 to 4 p.m. 1060 Scioto St., open to all

Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital community blood drive: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 904 Scioto St., Urbana. Make an appointment on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Saturday, October 7

Friends of Champaign County Library Book Sale: 9 to 3 p.m. 1060 Scioto St., open to all

Sunday, October 8

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

St. Paris Meet the Candidates event: 5-8 p.m. at JSP Fire Building

Monday, October 9

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris, sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org

Thursday, October 12

Champaign County Board of Elections: will meet in regular session at 10 a.m. in the Board office located at 1512 S. US Highway 68, Suite L-100.

Friday, October 13

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Saturday, October 14

Cedar Bog/Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m., $6 per person, reservations recommended

Sunday, October 15

Ray Snedager: who was the loadmaster for “Operation Babylift,” will be giving a program about “Operation Babylift.” The program starts at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society, East Lawn Avenue in Urbana

Sunday, October 22

Pony Wagon Museum: 510 Washington St., St. Paris, open 1-4 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31

Beggars Night in City of Urbana: 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, November 4

Champaign Co. Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Urbana

Saturday, November 11

Cedar Bog/”Fen”testic Fundraiser: details TBA

Monday, December 18

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: 6 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

City of Urbana Design Review Board meeting: 7 p.m. at municipal building (moved due to Christmas from the usual monthly meeting date on fourth Monday)

Friday, December 29

Champaign County Budget Commission meeting: 9:30 a.m. at county auditor’s office