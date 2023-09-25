Graham soccer team takes on London

London beat Graham, 2-1, in CBC boys soccer on Monday.

In CBC girls soccer on Monday, Graham and London played to a 4-4 tie.

Urbana

Northwestern downed Urbana, 5-0, in CBC boys soccer on Monday.

In CBC girls soccer on Monday, Urbana and Northwestern played to a 1-1 tie.

Peyton Mounce scored UHS’s goal and Lyza Forson had 4 saves in goal.

Jayvee soccer

The WL-S jayvee boys soccer team defeated Kenton, 3-2, on Monday. Scoring for WL-S were Connor Leichty, Troy Christison and Lance Campbell. Brock Burgel and Troy Christison each had 1 assist.

Hunter Little and Kyler Langhardt each had 2 saves in goal for the Tigers.